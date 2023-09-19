Special Ganpati Chaturthi celebration for Sharvari

Sharvari makes it a point to go to her ancestral home this time of the year with her family. This year, they all experienced a remarkable blessing in the form of a small Ganpati that naturally formed on a 15-year-old Mandar tree in her house.

The bark of the Mandar tree had features of Ganpati intricately shaped, and the family was surprised to discover this.

They were all elated and adorned the Ganpati with sindoor. They will now do a puja and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. On the work front, Sharvari is currently shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s Veda, in which she will be seen doing some high octane action scenes.