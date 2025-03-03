Special screening of Chhaad – The Terrace starring Paoli Dam and directed by Indrani Chakraborty at NMIC, NFDC

Chhaad – The Terrace, a poignant and thought-provoking drama starring Paoli Dam and directed by Indrani Chakraborty, had its special screening at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Held ahead of its official release on March 7 to mark International Women’s Day. The film, which has been recognized at prestigious festivals including IFFI Goa, IFFSA Toronto, the Kolkata International Film Festival, and Cannes, explores themes of personal space, identity, and self-expression, resonating deeply with its audience.

Before the screening, an engaging discussion titled “Your Freedom, Your Space” took place, featuring Paoli Dam and Indrani Chakraborty, alongside esteemed guests including Mr. Alexander Matsuko, Consul General of Belarus. During the event, Mr. Ramakrishnan, General Manager of NFDC, felicitated Indrani Chakraborty, while Mr. Tarun Talreja, General Manager of Production & Distribution, honored Paoli Dam and Arunava Middya, the film’s line producer, recognizing their contributions to bringing this powerful story to life.

To enhance the audience experience, NFDC curated a free museum tour for all attendees at NMIC, offering a glimpse into over a hundred years of India’s cinematic history. This immersive journey through Indian cinema’s evolution provided deeper context to the themes explored in Chhaad – The Terrace.