Spiral Bound students arrange special birthday bash for Boman Irani

Boman Irani gets a beautiful surprise birthday bash from his students at spiral bound. It was a lovely night filled with lots of love, emotions & gratitude from the students.

Spiral bound, as we all know, is very close to Boman Irani’s heart and he was completely taken in awe of the heartfelt surprise. It was a room full of happy faces, celebrating actor and the joy he brings to all their lives everyday with Spiral Bound.

Overwhelmed by the surprise that touched his heart dearly, Boman Irani uploaded a video on his social media thanking his Spiral Bond family which he captioned, “I could not understand what my heart was saying. It was beating too fast to catch the words. How can anyone? A mix of emotions, gratitude and love. A night I will never forget.”

On the work front, after delivering a powerful performance in Uunchai, Boman Irani will next be seen in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer film ‘Dunki.’