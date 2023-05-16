SPNI strengthens its focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has made strategic leadership changes to align with its vision for the future. The goal is to enhance focus on priorities and ensure success in the rapidly evolving M&E industry.

Under the new structure, Danish Khan will serve as Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, exclusively focusing on digital offerings. Meanwhile, Neeraj Vyas will oversee SPNI’s Hindi language entertainment as Business Head for SET, SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies.

Danish and Neeraj will report to the MD & CEO of SPNI, and an effective transition plan is currently in progress. These leadership changes will take effect on June 1, 2023.

“As we increase our focus on digital and prioritise our DTC (direct-to-consumer) services, I’m excited to share that Danish will lead Sony LIV’s growth and oversee Studio NEXT’s expansion. Moreover, Neeraj will enhance the value proposition of SPNI’s Hindi General Entertainment channels, including Sony Entertainment Television (SET), to drive growth and momentum in Hindi language entertainment. I wish them the best in their endeavours”, says NP Singh, Managing Director & CEO, SPNI.

Danish Khan, has had two stints with SPNI, totalling almost eighteen years of experience. In his current term, he has been the Business Head for Channel SET for seven years and has spearheaded Studio NEXT and Sony LIV since 2019.

Danish has achieved remarkable success in the digital business over the last three years following the launch of Sony LIV 2.0. Under his leadership, the top line has grown by more than 300%, and the monthly active users have increased fourfold, making it one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the industry. He aims to expand the digital business’s footprint in domestic and international markets to ensure long-term sustainable growth for the network.

Neeraj Vyas, a seasoned veteran of SPNI for over twenty-seven years. With this new responsibility, Neeraj will lead SET’s overall business strategy and collaborate with the team to fortify its brand and market presence.

Neeraj has been instrumental in heading SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies for the past six years, guiding the movie cluster to maintain a dominant position in the market while driving SAB’s exceptional growth with over 200% EBIT and close to 300% topline growth.

With his impeccable leadership, SAB has consistently remained among the top three channels in its genre and underwent a remarkable brand reorientation, making it one of the most successful brand transformations in recent times.