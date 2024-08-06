Sree Vishnu to star alongside Divya Khossla in Prerna Arora’s Hero Heeroine

In a highly anticipated announcement, it has been revealed that Sree Vishnu will star opposite Divya Khossla in the upcoming Telugu film Hero Heeroine. The film, which is set to begin filming in early October, promises to bring a fresh and engaging narrative to the Telugu film industry.

Prerna Arora, known for her impactful work in cinema, is producing this ambitious project. Her involvement adds significant buzz to the film, suggesting that Hero Heeroine will be a noteworthy addition to the industry.

The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast that includes acclaimed actors such as Esha Deol, Soni Razdan, Paresh Rawal, Ishita Chauhan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. With such a diverse and talented lineup, the film is expected to offer a rich and dynamic cinematic experience.

As the filming is set to commence in early October, anticipation is building among fans and industry watchers alike. The combination of a strong cast and experienced production team indicates that Hero Heeroine could become a significant hit, generating considerable excitement in the Telugu film community.