Sreerama Chandra sets new trends in the world of fashion, looks dapper in black at Elle India Graduates 2024

As an artiste, Sreerama Chandra has never really limited himself in any way and that certainly has to be credited as one of the biggest reasons behind his glorious success today in the Indian entertainment industry. As a 360 degree performer, Sreerama isn’t just a jack of all trades but also a master of all, something we see very rarely in the industry today. From being a talented and hardworking actor to establishing his niche as a singer in South as well as Bollywood, he’s truly come a long way forward in his career.

The Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Indian Idol performer is known for top-notch Bollywood songs like Subhanalla, Balma, Allah Duhai and many more. While his biggest reward has to be the unconditional love of his audience towards his talent, one of his most notable achievements off-late has to be his Filmfare South 2024 Best Playback Singer Male (Telugu) award.

While talent and hard work is the primary reason behind his success and popularity, we cannot ignore the fact that he also manages to command a great deal of attention and positivity towards himself because of his well-groomed personality. From always having the perfect hairstyle that’s best fitted for the occasion to looking dapper in stylish clothes by adding his own creative flair to his fashion game, he is certainly stealing hearts big time. Well, that was exactly the feel and vibe that he managed to create when he was seen recently at the Elle India Graduates 2024 event. He truly was one of the best-dressed in the event indeed and the way he matched up casual style with comfort and ease is the kind of balance we all want to get right in life. The outfit looks a class apart with his dapper personality and needless to say, the beard game is super strong indeed.