Star Bharat’s Shaitani Rasmein lead actress Naqiyah Haji overwhelmed with emotions during first episode screening with parents

Star Bharat’s highly anticipated ‘Wedding Fantasy Thriller,’ ‘Shaitani Rasmein,’ is set to make its debut on January 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm. The show introduces a unique narrative that revolves around the lead character Nikki, portrayed by Naqiyah Haji, who marries Piyush Gehlot from the esteemed Burhangarg family in Rajasthan, played by Vibhav Roy. The Gehlot family, however, has a dark secret as they’ve sold Piyush’s soul to a demon named Malik, compelling Nikki to follow unconventional rituals known as ‘Shaitani Rasmein.’

In a special screening organized by the channel, Naqiyah Haji, who plays the lead role of Nikki, watched the first episode with the entire cast, their families, and producers. The experience proved to be emotional for Naqiyah as she witnessed herself on screen alongside her parents, expressing her gratitude for the moment.

Naqiyah shared her feelings, stating, “It’s like a dream coming true for me. As soon as I saw myself on screen in the first episode, I couldn’t control my emotions. It was overwhelming, and it all felt like a fairytale. While I have done a few TV commercials before, when my parents saw me as a lead on the screen, it was an emotional and proud moment for both of us.”

Expressing her appreciation for her parents’ unwavering support, Naqiyah added, “My parents have been my biggest support. They never stopped believing in me. When I completed my 12th grade and shared my passion for acting, they supported me but also gave me a span of 5 years to prove myself. I can confidently say that I have made them proud by landing the lead role as Nikki in Star Bharat’s ‘Shaitani Rasmein.'”

Continuing, she stated, “Their continuous support has given me the confidence to approach my work with full conviction and hard work. When I saw them proud of me after the screening, it filled my heart with gratitude. I hope to continue making them proud, and with their blessings, I wish for the show to perform exceptionally well and be loved by the viewers.”

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ promises a captivating blend of fantasy and suspense, bringing forth a fresh and unprecedented concept to television viewers.