Star Plus builds a special Lata Mangeshkar installation for Naam Reh Jaayega

With StarPlus’ 8 episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan , Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar!

The grand tribute will see these popular names take center stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs. They will also share their fond memories of the legendary singer, who has inspired millions across the globe.

The series that is all set to release on 1st May is going to revive the legendary singer’s memories in everyone’s mind. An interesting campaign has been activated that will allow fans and music lovers to get one step closer to the icon!

At Infinity Mall, Malad a special installation was placed, wherein people can now give a missed call and contribute a pixel of colour to Lataji’s image. With every call, the image will eventually fill up with colour to complete her glorious picture.

‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, the ultimate tribute to Lata Mangeshkar- The Voice of India, is out 1st May, 2022 only on StarPlus