Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Lahari Music win the Grammy Award for their album Divine Tides

Indian Music Composer and Grammy Winner Ricky Kej and Rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) won the Grammy Award for their latest album ‘Divine Tides’ at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. South India’s largest label Lahari Music is the producer for this album. The awards were held at Las Vegas last night where Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland received the Best New Age album award for Divine Tides. The YouTube distribution rights are with T-Series.

Ricky greeted the audience with a traditional ‘namaste’ and quoted, “It’s been a surreal experience to win my second grammy award today. The album Divine Tides is a collaboration with the living legend and one of the greatest drummers of all time, Stewart Copeland who is a 5 time Grammy award winner and the drummer of the legendary band,The Police. We have collaborated on this album for almost a year and this was done remotely because most of it was created during the pandemic. It was an amazing experience to meet him in person just 7 days ago in Las Vegas. I have grown up listening to Stewarts music as a child so it’s an unreal experience to be on stage and win an award alongside him. I dedicate this award to 75 years of India’s independence, that is ‘azaadi ka mahotsav’ a great milestone for India and a great year for me to win the award for India!”

“The exceptional collaboration of the music geniuses Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej could not go unnoticed. The album, Divine Tides is produced by Lahari Music and this cannot be a greater time for India and for us with this win. The Best New Age Album is certainly a great win for us and it’s time for India to be recognised and put n the global map of art in all spheres!” says G Manoharan, CMD, Lahari Music on winning the prestigious Grammy Award!

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “We at T-Series are so proud and ecstatic that the collaboration between Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej and their exceptional work has been recognized the world over. T-Series is happy to be a part of their success story and we are confident this is the first of many.”

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy Nominated music album ‘Divine Tides’ is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain. ‘Divine Tides’ has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world. The music videos were released exclusively by Lahari Music, South India’s leading record label.

Interestingly, this is Ricky’s 2nd Grammy award and Stewart Copeland’s 6th award! Putting India on the world map in the 75th year of Independence this surely is a win for the country in addition to Lahari music!