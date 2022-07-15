Strength, determination and self love ; Here’s what’s in Genelia Deshmukh’s week 3 vlog from her fitness journey

With the weighing scale showing positive results and her stamina reaching an all time high, Genelia Deshmukh’s weekly vlog is a sum of all the moments that are leading her to perfection. The short video starts with a display of the steady descend of her weight each week to our happy, smiling Genelia doing her happy dance.

The video goes on to show the contributions of her trainer ‘Deadly Dan’ in building up her strength and core muscular power. The trailer is a culmination of Genelia’s rollercoaster of emotions from focus to losing willpower to pushing oneself.

Talking about how she feels after her 3 weeks, she says, “More than the weightloss or inch loss, the one hour that I can give to myself for only my own growth is doing wonders to my mood, my motivation and my outlook to everything. As a mother, it’s the most important thing and as much as it’s tough, I’ve actually begun to look forward to this part of my day everyday.”