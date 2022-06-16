StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment come together to co-produce Freedom at Midnight presented by SonyLIV

The partition of India was one of the most pivotal events in the Indian subcontinent’s history. Bringing alive the defining moments from the period, StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani) come together to co-produce web-series ‘Freedom at Midnight’. The show will exclusively stream on SonyLIV.

The show based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an epic political thriller/drama that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know today. With Nikkhil Advani as the show runner, the story has been penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

Danish Khan, Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext says, “Our goal has been to bring to light untold stories from contemporary history. From 1947 to present day, India experienced many watershed moments that are significant in shaping our futures. One such story of the country’s struggle for independence is ‘Freedom at Midnight.’ We are delighted that StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment are collaborating on this intriguing series, cannot wait get started on this one with Nikhil and his talented team.”

“The year 1947 has been etched in India’s history as the year that shaped its fate. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, ‘Freedom at Midnight’ is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom – the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India. This is a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to be able to tell it along with my partners, Monisha and Madhu, and the team of writers, along with StudioNext. It is even more special for Emmay Entertainment that we get to bring this story to SonyLIV after our successful stint with Rocket Boys. The platform has been at the forefront of narrating the stories of the homeland, and I look forward to associating with them on this project too.”, states Nikkhil Advani, Producer and Showrunner.