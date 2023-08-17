Subhash Ghai creates history with the mega premier of Jaanaki on DD National

Subhash Ghai, the legendary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic marvels, made his television debut with “Jaanaki”. The premiere on August 15th, 2023, marked a momentous occasion as the audience experienced a show unlike any other. The entire cast of Subhash Ghai’s first television marvel, “Jaanaki” celebrated the unveiling of the first episode on 15th August, together.

Subhash Ghai expressed his excitement, stating, “Embarking on my first television venture with ‘Jaanaki’ has been a thrilling journey. Television offers an entirely new canvas, and I am eager to explore its potential.”

“Jaanaki” took a bold step in storytelling, presenting a premiere episode without any dialogue in the first 11 minutes. This cinematic silence allowed visuals, background score, and expressions to create a narrative that transcended words. Ghai’s pioneering spirit was evident as he described his choice, “With ‘Jaanaki’, we aimed to elevate the power of engaging storytelling. Our entire cast and crew intricately emoted the first 11 minutes (where there is no dialogue). I believe emotions encapsulate universal language of human feelings.”

“Jaanaki” signifies Subhash Ghai’s transition into television, promising to redefine entertainment. The unique storytelling approach unveiled during the premiere solidified the show’s status as an industry trailblazer.

As the credits rolled on this remarkable evening, it was evident that “Jaanaki” had etched its name in the annals of television innovation. Subhash Ghai’s creative genius and the show’s impactful narrative beckon viewers into a world where entertainment speaks volumes.