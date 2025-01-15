Subhash Ghai’s documentary Kumbh – The Power Bank released as Mahakumbh began its first lap in Prayagraj

Subhash Ghai’s documentary featuring Sadhguru on the Mahakumbh is a profound exploration of one of Hinduism’s most spiritual journeys. By delving into the confluence of faith, science, and mythology, the documentary sheds light on the deeper significance of this ancient tradition.

With Sadhguru’s enlightening insights and Subhash Ghai’s cinematic brilliance, the film takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

The Mahakumbh is not merely a religious event; it is a confluence of devotion, ancient wisdom, and cosmic energies, holding significance for believers and non-believers alike.

Subhash Ghai shared, “Through this documentary, I wanted to highlight the fascinating interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh, showcasing how this sacred event is not just a celebration of faith but also a reflection of our cultural and cosmic heritage.”

This documentary is not just a visual journey but a soul-stirring experience that bridges the ancient wisdom of mythology with the logic of science. Subhash Ghai takes the audience beyond the rituals of the Mahakumbh, offering a deeper understanding of its universal significance.

It’s a must-watch for anyone seeking to connect with the timeless essence of Hinduism and the mysteries of the cosmos.