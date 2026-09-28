Subhash Ghai’s grand cinematic music reimagined by Mithoon set for an exclusive concert arena experience this December

In a historic, first-of-its-kind collaboration that pays an ode to the golden era of Hindi cinema with contemporary musical brilliance, legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai and acclaimed music composer-director Mithoon have officially announced a pathbreaking new concert: ‘Kya Zamaana Tha: Subhash Ghai’s Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon’ – The Biggest Music Concert Ever! The concert is powered by Mastercard.

An initiative by Mukta Arts and EVA Live, this grand live entertainment musical is set to premiere at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, for an exclusive and extraordinary showcase on Friday, 11 December 2026.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live states, “At EVA Live, our core philosophy has always been to build pioneering live experiences that carry immense cultural value. Kya Zamaana Tha is not just a concert; it is the birth of a landmark, world-class entertainment IP that sets a new gold standard for the live industry in India. Subhash Ghai ji’s cinematic universe holds an unprecedented generational pull, and by bringing in a musical powerhouse like Mithoon to structurally dismantle and rebuild these masterworks, we are creating a production will serve as an uncompressed analog revival. It is set to rescue those massive acoustic frequencies from the compressed limits of modern streaming algorithms, unleashing them in full glory across a massive open-air arena for city music lovers.”

In what is being hailed as a monumental shift in the Indian live entertainment landscape, this pioneering intellectual property will redefine how the country experiences live music concerts. Far from a conventional tribute or standard retrospective, this multi-sensory spectacle is set to position classic Hindi film music with the same stadium-level box office clout typically reserved for international pop tours. Audiences attending this spectacular showcase will experience a premium, generation-defining entertainment spectacle that will seamlessly blend nostalgia with 70-member orchestra and state-of-the-art live production design. For the very first time, the iconic musical universe of showman Subhash Ghai’s masterworks will be reimagined through a contemporary lens. The revolutionary soundtracks of Karz and Hero, the timeless anthems of Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak, and the symphonic grandeur of Pardes, Taal and Yaadein will come alive through grand live orchestration, contemporary arrangements and an immersive production scale never before seen on the Indian stage.

In a major highlight, the evening will break convention by bringing together legendary singers, iconic actors and original personalities associated with Subhash Ghai’s films on stage. Rather than just watching detached performances, the audience will get to experience rare, unfiltered glimpses into the making of these cinematic masterpieces through live conversations, shared memories and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes. This will allow both lifelong fans and younger generations to deeply engage with a living musical legacy.

Named after the iconic opening monologue from Karz’s immortal track ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ (“Kya umar thi, kya samaa tha, kya zamaana tha…”), the concert will anchor its very identity in the foundational roots of Ghai’s cinematic universe, promising film and music enthusiasts an unforgettable night of music and memory.

Subhash Ghai states, “Music has never just been an addition to my films; it has been the very soul of my storytelling. To see the songs from my films continue to resonate with millions, even decades later, is an experience I find deeply humbling. Kya Zamaana Tha is not about looking back, but about celebrating art that continues to live on. Mithoon comes from a remarkable musical heritage, and he understands the soul and spirit of this music. Watching him reimagine these timeless melodies fills me with immense pride and confidence that they are in the finest hands. This concert promises to be a spectacular visual experience – one that Mumbai has never witnessed before.”

What will make this new IP uniquely unprecedented is the profound, multi-generational lineage connecting the two maestros, representing an industry-first full-circle moment for Indian film music. Mithoon brings the rare ability to bridge the timelessness of Subhash Ghai’s music with the sensibilities of a new generation of listeners. Mithoon hails directly from the musical cradle that originally defined Subhash Ghai’s cinematic voice. His father, Naresh Sharma, was a legendary arranger and conductor, while his uncle, Pyarelal (of the immortal Laxmikant–Pyarelal duo), composed the very soundtracks that became the heartbeat of Ghai’s biggest blockbusters. Having grown up amidst the creation of these timeless masterpieces, Mithoon will return to this iconic catalogue with a deeply personal connection. He will bring a fresh live perspective to songs that have lived across generations, while meticulously retaining the scale, emotion and orchestral richness associated with the original era.

Mithoon states, “This is not just a concert for me; it is a deeply personal, spiritual journey. I grew up listening & observing the iconic sound tracks of Subhash Ghaiji created by the legendary Laxmikant Pyarelalji. That sound shaped a major part of who I am as a composer. To take this legendary catalogue and reimagine it for a modern live stage is an immense responsibility and an absolute honour. We are not just performing songs; we are recreating an entire era with a massive live orchestra and modern sensibilities. Kya Zamaana Tha will give audiences the chance to experience these timeless masterpieces at an unprecedented scale.”

Tickets for the event will be exclusively available on District by Zomato. The exclusive pre-sale window for Mastercard cardholders will be active from 3rd October 2026 12noon till 10th October 2026 12noon. General sales will commence from 10th October 2026 1pm onwards.