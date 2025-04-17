Subhi breaks barriers with Higher Love on Smurfs soundtrack while carrying a baby bump

From her early days as an indie artist to making history in Hollywood, Subhi’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Born in New Delhi, she moved to New York to pursue finance, working on Wall Street before answering her creative calling. She found her artistic voice in Chicago’s indie music scene, and today, she’s based in Los Angeles—carving out a global identity with her fusion of South Asian and Western sounds.

Subhi is celebrated for her earthy voice, poetic lyrics, and cinematic visuals that explore deep emotional themes. Her distinctive style bridges cultures and genres, allowing her to tell stories that are both personal and universal. Some of her notable tracks include Gulzar (featured in the Crocs Diwali campaign), Tehtul-E-Ishq, and Khel.

Now, with her latest release Higher Love, Subhi steps into a whole new spotlight. The upbeat and empowering track, created in collaboration with DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Natania, is part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Smurfs movie.

Released on February 21, 2025, Higher Love marks a historic milestone as the first Punjabi-language single to be featured in a Hollywood animated film.

The music video featuring Subhi premiered on April 14, giving fans a visual celebration of culture, energy, and vibrant creativity. “Higher Love is more than a song—it’s a moment. It’s my voice, my roots, and my heart being shared with the world,” says Subhi. “To be part of something this global, with legends like DJ Khaled and Cardi B, and to sing in Punjabi for a major Hollywood film—it’s truly surreal. Being pregnant and shooting for this is a whole other vibe—I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. This is my higher love.

In addition to lending her vocals, Subhi also co-wrote multiple tracks for the Smurfs movie soundtrack, which features original music from global icon Rihanna. Directed by Chris Miller and co-directed by Matt Landon, the film is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025, via Paramount Pictures.The movie follows the beloved blue characters on an epic rescue mission after Papa Smurf is captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. As they venture into the real world to save him, they discover their true purpose—and bring a whole lot of heart along the way. Rihanna leads the star-studded cast as Smurfette, alongside Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, and many more.

With Higher Love, Subhi brings an electrifying blend of authenticity, heritage, and joy to a worldwide audience—redefining what it means to be a global artist today.