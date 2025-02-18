Sufi legend Sagar Bhatia announces India’s biggest ever Qawwali tour

In an unprecedented endeavour, celebrated Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia is poised to embark on a 15-city nationwide tour of unparalleled scale from March to June of 2025. Presented and produced by Team Innovation, India’s leading live entertainment management company, this ambitious undertaking ‘Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour’ will witness the Indian singer-composer grace major metros and smaller cities across the nation, delivering a series of transcendent performances that promise to redefine the landscape of live Sufi music in India.

Sagar Bhatia, a luminary in the world of Qawwali, has consistently captivated audiences with his soul-stirring vocals and profound understanding of this deeply spiritual musical tradition. A descendant of a distinguished lineage of musicians, he seamlessly blends the timelessness of traditional Qawwali with contemporary sensibilities, creating a unique and deeply resonant musical experience. His original compositions, imbued with poignant lyrics and evocative melodies, have garnered critical acclaim both domestically and internationally, solidifying his position as a leading voice in contemporary Sufi music.

This tour marks a significant milestone in Sagar Bhatia’s illustrious career, offering a unique opportunity to connect with a wider audience across the Indian subcontinent. Each concert will be meticulously curated to create an immersive and spiritually uplifting experience, featuring a diverse repertoire that encompasses both timeless classics and Sagar Bhatia’s own innovative compositions. The performances will be further enhanced by the presence of a highly skilled ensemble of musicians, ensuring an unparalleled level of musical virtuosity.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are deeply honored to collaborate with Sagar Bhatia on this momentous journey. This tour represents a celebration of the rich heritage of Sufi music and a testament to Sagar’s profound impact on this cherished art form. In recent times, all genres of Indian music have witnessed a great surge of interest and our endeavour is to capture and cater to the pulse of the audience and consistently raise the bar in the realm of live entertainment.”

Sagar Bhatia, echoing this sentiment, remarked, “This tour embodies a lifelong dream – to share the magic of Qawwali with audiences across India on such a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with every soul in attendance.”

This landmark tour held across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Baroda, Mathura, Indore, Raipur, Ludhiana, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar aspires to elevate the profile of Sufi music throughout the length and breadth of India, fostering a renewed appreciation for this deeply spiritual and culturally significant art form.

Tickets for the tour are live on www.bookmyshow.com.

Tour Schedule:

Kolkata – Saturday, 28th June 2025

Mathura – Saturday, 22nd March 2025

Raipur – Friday, 28th March 2025

Ludhiana – Saturday, 29th March 2025

Goa – Friday, 11th April 2025

Bengaluru – Saturday, 19th April 2025

Pune – Sunday, 20th April 2025

Hyderabad – Saturday, 26th April 2025

Ahmedabad – Saturday, 3rd May 2025

Jaipur – Saturday, 10th May 2025

Bhubaneshwar – Saturday, 17th May 2025

Indore – Saturday, 24th May 2025

Baroda – Saturday, 31st May 2025

New Delhi – Saturday, 7th June 2025

Mumbai – Saturday, 14th June 2025