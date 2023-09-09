Sukhee’s girl gang is a squad every woman needs

Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film is a conversation starter. Liberating at many levels, the film’s trailer has left the audiences impressed. Many have resonated with the complex life Shilpa’s character leads, with especially women rooting for Sukhee when she gets a little Bedhadak, besharam and bedhadak. And everyone unanimously agrees that Sukhee’s girl gang is her real power.

Seeing Shilpa as Sukhee, dealing with the daily hustles of life being a mother and caretaker of her family, when she went ahead to live a little for herself, the fans truly applauded her. But they even hooted for her girl gang who had her back. Some fans commented how seeing Sukhee and her girls tempted them to plan a trip with their girl squad. Rooting girl power all its way, Sukhee and her squad will surely make you reconnect with yourself.

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present an Abundantia Entertainment Production, Sukhee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma, Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee will hit theatres on 22nd September 2023