Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar represent India at the prestigious New York Times Square BillBoard

Sukriti and Prakriti’s Kakar tryst with international acclaim and fame commenced earlier this year when they became the first Indian to collaborate with the musical icon, Dua Lipa. Their song, the Hindi remix version of Levitating with Dua Lipa was a worldwide blockbuster hit and was on top of the charts for months on end.

Now, adding yet another feather in their illustrious hat, the singing twins were featured on the most coveted billboard worldwide, the one at Times Square in New York City! Their stunning image was seen as a part of an initiative that was meant for fostering equity for women in music globally. They were featured alongside names such as Vladivojna La Chia, Maria jose llergo making them the only Indians to be a part of this list and a huge honour for the 2 of them.

Speaking on this, an ecstatic Sukriti said that, “There are dreams that one always sets out with, especially at the start of our careers. The Times Square Billboard was surely always a part of that dream for us and seeing it come to life, it is a surreal moment for us. Apart from pinching ourselves, and actually seeing the image of us on the billboard, the fact that it is for a cause that is to encourage equity for women in music globally, makes it even more special.”

Adding to this, Prakriti says that, “Representation of women in music, locally as well as globally has reached an all new platform of equity. Women deserve to be paid as much as men, given the same treatment as male singers and this association was just to empower that. It has made it to the most viewed billboard in the world, Times Square and we are so proud to be a part of this. As Indian artists, and also as young women, it is important for one to always believe in equity in order to see it becoming our reality.”