Sunayana Fozdar celebrates her birthday today

Actress Sunayana Fozdar has time and again proved to be a ray of inspiration for her followers! Today, as the pretty actress celebrates her birthday, we take you through all the reasons why she is adored by us and her fans.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who’s playing the role of Anjali bhabhi on the show, is one of the prettiest faces on the hit television show; bringing in the glamour quotient into the family drama. The actress doesn’t just impress us with her acting prowess, but also stuns in all her social media posts as well! Sunayana seems to be on top of her content game; and puts in endless effort into all the posts that may appear effortless- we salute her dedication – despite of having a jam-packed schedule.

Sunayana has always said that kindness is the biggest strength, and that real happiness goes beyond materialistic pleasures. In a world that may seem cold at times, Sunayana spreads warmth and happiness just by being her beautiful, real self.

The actress was also recently seen at an orphanage spending her day off work with orphans; Sunayana spent her day not just donating, but also shaking a leg with the children, and having a gala time!