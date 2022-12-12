Sunayana Fozdar looks divine in a white feather saree at the awards show

Actress Sunayana Fozdar who is popularly known for playing the lead role as Anjali Mehta in the hit television show Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Belan wali Bahu, Santaan, and more, was recently seen attending the ITA awards, She was a vision to watch as she looked divine in a white feather saree.

The actress paired the saree with a matching white blouse. She accessorized with diamond earrings which gave just enough bling. She kept makeup neutral to keep it simple yet elegant.

Sunayana is popular name of television industry and along with her acting, her looks as Anjali bhabhi is also very famous. She is often credited as one of the most beautiful and stylish actress in the industry. She keeps her look simple but carry the outfit with grace. The actress is often seen donning various trending looks and fans love to follow her to know what’s latest for the season. Her fashion statement is comfortable and that’s what fans love the most about her.