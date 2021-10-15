Sunayana Fozdar on Dussehra says “Ram and Ravan are within us”

Actress Sunayana Fozdar who’s currently winning hearts with the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah opens up about how she’ll be celebrating this occasion of Dussehra. In this exclusive interview, the actress opens up about the significance of the occasion in her life, and what she plans to do on Dussehra.

She says, “Dussehra is about conquering and winning over negativity that we have within, with values, positivity and love. And the world will truly change for better. This is the time to celebrate the change within”

When asked how she’s going to celebrate this occasion, she said, “This Dussehra, I’m going to be spending time with my in-laws. It’s so important to spend time with your loved ones as much as you can- its’ truly a luxury. So for me, this time it’s all about spending quality time with family”.

She further added, “As a child, I used to watch Ravan Dahan, and I would be so fascinated by it. But it’s only now that I realise the significance behind it, and that Ram and Ravan resides within us.”