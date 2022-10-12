Sunidhi Chauhan’s Dubai Concert BTS film gets a thumbs up from fans

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has added another accolade in her long list of achievements. The songstress recently released a BTS film on YouTube titled ‘I Am Home’, which chronicled her recently concluded concert in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena.

The concert saw Sunidhi enthralling the hordes of fans that came to see her perform live and gave them an evening to remember. ‘I Am Home’ which released on 20th September has already crossed 2 million views and is being loved by the singer’s fans across the globe. With ‘I Am Home’ Sunidhi also launched her YouTube channel, where she will be releasing more content.

“ ‘I Am Home’ is a BTS film which throws light on all the months of prep work and rehearsals by Sunidhi and her team in order to create a memorable event. The film also showcases Sundhi’s off -stage tour life, her mesmerising performance and her legions of fans having the time of their life.” adds a source

Commenting on ‘I Am Home’, Sunidhi says, “The idea of the film was to show the fans the hard work and efforts that go behind creating an concert. The entire team puts in months of meticulous planning that culminates into a memorable act. Im glad people are loving the film and it makes me very happy as an artist. I do hope to share more such experiences in the future.” She smiles.

The singer also performed on 3rd October for the Dussehra Festival in mysore.