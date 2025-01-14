Suniel Shetty extends warm wishes to Azaad debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Suniel Shetty recently shared his support and encouragement for the debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, who are making their big-screen debut in Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film, which has already in buzz with its intriguing trailer and amazing songs, promises to be an exciting cinematic journey.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty posted the Azaad poster on his story and penned a heartfelt message for the newcomers. He wrote, “ To the two new stars in the making… This is your moment. Don’t let the Friday Fever cloud your joy. There will always be just one first film, so savor every second. Wishing you the very best.”

Through his heartfelt message, Suniel Shetty not only expressed his strong support for the debutants but also encouraged them to treasure this significant milestone in their careers. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, showcasing an intense journey of love, loyalty, and courage. The film is all set to race in cinemas from 17th January 2025.