Sunny Kaushal Bags the title of Best Actor Male for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Actor Sunny Kaushal bags the award for Best Actor [Male] in Web Original Films: Popular Choice at recently held OTT award ceremony. Kaushal received this honor for his standout performance as Abhimanyu in the much-loved thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Sunny Kaushal’s portrayal of Abhimanyu struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. His character in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was layered, intense, and a departure from his previous roles, showcasing the actor’s versatility. Kaushal brought Abhimanyu to life with a subtle, nuanced performance, navigating the complexities of the character with ease. From brooding tension to vulnerability, Kaushal captured every shade, making Abhimanyu a character audiences couldn’t get enough of.

The film, a sequel to the hit Haseen Dillruba, dives deeper into the twisted love triangle, and Kaushal’s character added new dimensions to the plot. Fans praised the actor for his gripping performance, expressing their excitement to see him take on more such powerful roles in the future.

Kaushal’s performance has certainly cemented his position as one of the finest actors in the entertainment space, with many eagerly awaiting what the talented actor has in store next.