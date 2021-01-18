Sunny Leone surprises everyone with her action scenes on the sets of the Vikram Bhatt directed series Anamika

Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her upcoming web series called Anamika. The action drama is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The series contains Gun fu action which is mostly performed by Sunny herself. Telling about the same director Vikram Bhatt said,” Sunny has taken all of us by surprise. She is performing most of her action scenes by herself. It’s fantastic that it all comes out naturally on screen. She is really confident and that has come out beautifully’

“Sunny is a true professional. She keeps watching a lot of actions films in her breaks to get all the nuances right. She started taking extreme care of her diet before she started shooting for the show”, Confirms the source

Anamika is a Gun Fu action series. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt. The 10 episodes series also star Sonnalli Seygall.

The series is currently been shot in Mumbai and will release on MX player.