Supari Studios creates an innovative campaign for mCaffeine’s Coffee Face Wash starring Ileana D’Cruz

Supari Studios – theaward-winning branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective – has collaborated withmCaffeine, India’s first caffeinated D2C personal care brand, for the latter’s latest campaign highlighting its skincare range. The content studio has crafted a digital film introducing popular Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz as the face of mCaffeine’s skincare category, and features the brand’s Coffee Face Wash in a refreshing and energising light.

mCaffeine is the world’s largest single ingredient-based personal care brand dedicated to redefining the self-care experience of today’s millennials. The key ingredient across all its products is caffeine, which also represents the ethos of the brand. In keeping with this, mCaffeine has roped in actress Ileana D’Cruz – who herself never misses her daily cuppa coffee – to highlight its skincare range in its newest campaign. This campaign features the brand’s Coffee Face Wash, packed with the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee beans, that revitalises your skin with a fresh look and glow.

For this, Supari Studios crafted an engaging visual narrative that captures how mCaffeine’s Coffee Face Wash is the strong dose of caffeine that truly awakens and recharges your skin with a fresh glow. In fact, the team also took cues from coffee lovers – how they feel groggy and unlike themselves before the first rejuvenating sip of their favourite coffee. And the digital film effectively reflects this by showcasing Ileana dull and listless before washing her face with mCaffeine’s Coffee Face Wash, which, in turn, makes her feel refreshed throughout the day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sakshi Bhasin, Creative Lead of Supari Studios said, “We were quite excited when mCaffeine approached us to make a film for their coffee face wash, because they are a young, yet established brand willing to break away from the archetypal styles of a face wash commercials. Since Coffee is such a key ingredient in the product, we decided to draw parallels between the feeling you get after you have your first cup of coffee and washing your face with mCaffeine Coffee face wash, to get that freshened up look and feeling. Having Ileana on board as the face of our campaign just made our jobs easier to achieve the tonality and aesthetic appeal we were gunning for.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder & Head of Marketing at mCaffeine said “It was an enthralling experience working on our new Coffee Face Wash campaign with Supari Studios. What made it even better was the collaboration with Ileana D’cruz. Everything from celebrity onboarding to the final execution of the campaign was completed in a record time of 4 weeks. As a brand mCaffeine resonates with younger audiences and their emotional connect with Coffee. We needed an agency that could help us come up with a campaign that would do justice to our brand tonality and Supari Studios lived up to that expectation.

The campaign was a huge success and it was able to strike a chord with GenY and GenZ audiences and their Coffee connect. Its conceptualisation and execution are a testament to the content studio’s expertise in engaging branded storytelling that breaks through the clutter.”