Supporting actors who received as much love as the leads in hit web shows

The various OTT platforms have certainly been a blessing in disguise for the viewers, especially during the restrictive confines of the pandemic. The release of various blockbuster series and offbeat content by the OTT platforms have certainly raised the standards of entertainment content and have been a game changing medium for the talents of actors who have found lucrative opportunities to showcase their abilities. While we already know enough about the main leads of various popular web series, these actors managed to garner favourable attention with both : audiences and critics alike. So, let’s have a look at some of the amazing supporting actors for the popular web-series whose performances have met with universal acclaim and added immensely towards the success of these binge-worthy series.

Mirzapur – Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee)

Mirzapur has certainly been one of those series that instigated the craze of web series amongst the audiences. With a set of some classic dialogues that are still popular meme material and are over people’s mouths, Ali Fazal stole the limelight with his extraordinary yet surprising bold character in the series. His intense yet strong performance and dialogue delivery in the series soon made him count amongst the top-notch actors in the industry.

While everyone was busy praising the brilliant performances of leads in the series, the one particular sidekick that managed to steal the show was Abhishek Banerjee. A great example of a friend who can even die for you! The Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee played the character of Compounder – The best friend of Munna Bhaiya in the show which became a loveable character for each one of us from the series. While we wished to see more of this sidekick, his role became short-lived in the series.

Arayank – Hari Dogra (Vivek Madaan)

This murder mystery headlined by Raveena Tandon is a classic whodunit, which went on to be widely talked about for its mis-en-scene and locations that rendered an element of intrigue and grimness to the story.

“At the heart of Aranyak, was the writing which connected with the audience,” states co-writer Rohan Sippy, who feels the supporting actors through their performances, elevated it’s overall appeal. It’s really a testament to his versatility, that even after being in the industry for so long in soft, clean cut parts, his work was still well received in a grey character of a chauvinistic, self centred, bitter husband who is resentful of his wife’s success. Vivek Madaan’s character portrayal was one of the favourites amongst the audiences.

The Family Man – JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi)

The Family man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role was an action thriller web series that was introduced on 20 September 2019 through Amazon originals. A work by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, this thriller web series became one of the most favorite ones amongst the audiences.

The first season marked its end at an amazing inquisitive point making the fans largely curious to wait upon the release of its second season to witness what would happen next!! And finally, all the curiosity came to an end with the release of its next season. After receiving an overwhelming response from its second installment as well, the character of Jayavant Kasinath “JK” Talpade played by Sharib Hashmi added to the success of the series. The comical yet boosting character and a good friend of Manoj in the series managed to get major attention from the people.

Sacred Games – Katekar (Jitendra Joshi)

Sacred Games became another well-known series that made the audiences go crazy for the release of its second installment to know what would happen next. While the second installment of the same was not able to create its magic amongst the audiences and turned out to be a disappointment to the fans, the first season of Sacred created hype amongst the audiences. And amongst those, the character of Constable Ashok Katekar, played by Jitendra Joshi became a true example of friendship. While no one else was ready to believe in Sartaj, this character was someone who didn’t hesitate upon investing his full hopes into him which made him an absolute favorite amongst the audiences.

Scam 1992 – Ashwin Mehta (Hemant Kher)

While you all might feel that there has been no one else from the series as brilliant as its lead actor, Pratik Gandhi, then it’s time to think about it again. Though we also don’t deny the same thanks to the amazing performance by the actor, another character who became a favorite amongst the audiences was Hemant Kher, who played the role of Ashwin Mehta that is, Harshad’s Brother in the series. The brilliant performance of the actor as his brother’s support became an absolute favorite and managed to create a good impression amongst the audiences.