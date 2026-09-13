Sur, Shabd Aur Shakhsiyat: The Sabri Brothers’ soulful evening leaves audiences spellbound

Music and art lovers in Mumbai witnessed a soulful evening as Trio Set of Three Arts, on popular demand, brought back The Sabri Brothers for a special live performance. Titled “Sur, Shabd Aur Shakhsiyat,” the cultural evening celebrated the rich and timeless tradition of qawwali, with the legendary performers filling the atmosphere with their powerful voices, soulful renditions and spiritual energy. On popular demand, Trio Set of Three Arts brings back The Sabri Brothers for a special live performance; several prominent names from the film and music fraternity attend the evening

The evening began on a high note, with audiences showing immense excitement from the very beginning. As The Sabri Brothers took the stage, the audience immersed themselves in their music and powerful performances. On popular demand, the artists performed several much-loved qawwalis, including “Allah Hu… Allah Hu…,” “Bhar Do Jholi Meri Ya Mohammad…” and “Taajjub Toh Yeh Hai…”, creating some of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The audience response was truly overwhelming. From youngsters to seasoned music lovers, everyone was seen connecting with the rhythm, soulful vocals and depth of the lyrics. The repeated requests from the audience for their favourite qawwalis added an intimate and interactive touch to the evening.

The event also saw the presence of several well-known personalities from the film and music fraternity, including Aslam Lashkaria his son Wasim Lashkariya, Daboo Malik, Ehsaan Qureshi, Sunil Darshan, Rajiv Walia, Dilip Sen, Sohail Sen, Rehman Naushad, Mehboob, Aatish Kapadia, Kanwaljeet Singh, Malti Joshi, Ashwin Kaushal, Rohan Kapoor, Kumar, Imtiaz Jaleel, Shikha Vohra Biswas, Andaleeb Sultanpuri, Hafiz Baig, Baba choudhary, Wasim R khan, Mairaj Haider, Jawinder Singh, Kumar Guru Mishra, Lilliput Faruqui, Avtar Gill, Anand Raj Anand, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shahid Rafi, Sandesh Naik, Shankar Sachdeva, Chandas Das, Nadira Babbar, Niraj Kumar Mishra, Kuldeep singh Malhotra among several others.

Sheeba Lateef, MD, Trio Set of Three Arts, said, “It is a matter of immense happiness and pride for us to bring The Sabri Brothers back to Mumbai following the wonderful response from the audience. ‘Sur, Shabd Aur Shakhsiyat’ is not just a musical evening, but an effort to celebrate our rich musical and cultural heritage. When audiences make requests for their favourite qawwalis and connect so deeply with the artists, those moments become truly special for us. The Sabri Brothers brought their soulful energy and extraordinary music to the evening, making it truly memorable.”

Altamash Abbas, Chairman, Trio Set of Three Arts, was also present at the special evening and added to the celebrations. With their powerful vocals, soulful renditions and effortless stage presence, The Sabri Brothers once again proved that the magic of authentic and spiritual music continues to resonate across generations. “Sur, Shabd Aur Shakhsiyat” left the audience with an evening of music, memories and soulful moments to cherish.