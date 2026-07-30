“Surpanakha was pretty, but Rakul is the prettiest”: Netizens praise Rakul Preet Singh’s Ramayana look

The trailer of Ramayana has taken over social media, with audiences discussing everything from its grand visuals to the stellar cast. Among the biggest surprises has been Rakul Preet Singh’s first look as Surpanakha. While the character has traditionally been remembered for her fierce presence, fans can’t stop talking about how stunning Rakul looks, with many calling her the “prettiest Surpanakha” ever seen on screen.

Across X and social media, users were full of praise for the casting choice. One fan wrote, “Surpanakha ke liye casting toh ekdum beauty queen level ki hai,” while another simply declared, “Rakul being the prettiest Surpanakha.” Many felt the actress was the ideal fit for the role, with comments like, “Indeed the best choice for Surpanakha is Rakul,” and “Rakul is the perfect choice for Surpanakha’s casting” quickly gaining attention.

Several users also couldn’t stop admiring her screen presence in the trailer. Comments such as, “They chose the prettiest one to play surpanakhaaaa,” “Surpanakha was pretty but Rakul is the prettiest,” and “Rakul se aankhein nahi hut rahi haiiiiii” flooded social media timelines. According to mythology, Surpanakha was known for her beauty, and that’s exactly why Rakul Preet Singh was the perfect choice to bring the iconic character to life.

One fan called it “RakulPreet as Surpanakha = prettiest decision of Ramayana,” while another wrote, “Aye haye, can’t imagine anyone else slaying as Surpanakha other than Rakul.” Similar reactions included “Rakul as Surpanakha is the best, best choice,” “Absolutely loving Rakul as this pretty mythological beauty,” and “Whoever decided to cast Rakul as Surpanakha deserves a serious raise!”

Many viewers also highlighted how memorable her brief appearance in the trailer felt. “Rakul as Surpanakha,” accompanied by heart-eye and appreciation emojis, became a recurring sentiment across fan pages, while another user summed up the buzz by writing, “Rakul portraying Surpanakha is the best visual treat in Ramayana and you can’t tell me otherwise.”

One user posted, “Just saw Ramayana ka trailer and whoever thought of casting #RakulPreet as Surpanakha deserves a serious raise. She looks absolutely unreal in the trailer.” Another wrote, “Couldn’t take my eyes off Rakul mann, she’s looking beautiful in the trailer!! Please watch Ramayana trailer guys.” Fans also shared, “Ramayana ka trailer dekha guys??? Surpanakha was always described as a captivating beauty and Rakul totally understood the assignment,” and “Just saw Ramayana ka trailer and woahhhhh!! Rakul as Surpanakha??!! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING.” Others praised her screen presence, writing, “The moment #RakulPreetSingh appeared I literally forgot everything else,” “Kya casting hai bhai Ramayana ki! They have cast the bestest and prettiest Surpanakha everrrrr,” “My eyes were locked on the prettiest #RakulPreetSingh throughout the Ramayana trailer,” “Rakul PRETTY Singh as Surpanakha is something we didn’t know we needed,” and “Casting Rakul as Surpanakha is a masterstroke! She’s so damn prettyyy.”

With the trailer creating massive excitement, Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Surpanakha has emerged as one of the most talked-about highlights. If the overwhelming online response is any sign, fans are eager to see her bring a fresh, graceful, and visually striking interpretation to one of mythology’s most iconic characters.



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