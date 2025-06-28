Surya Sethupathi transforms for Phoenix inspired by Silambarasan TR and Hrithik Roshan

Surya Sethupathi, son of acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, is making his lead debut in Phoenix, a gritty and emotional sports drama set to release on July 4. Stepping into the shoes of an MMA fighter, Surya underwent an intense physical transformation, shedding weight, building stamina, and dedicating himself fully to the role.

Surya credits his fitness journey to the inspiration he found in Silambarasan TR’s remarkable comeback and Hrithik Roshan’s disciplined body transformations, often seen in their training and behind-the-scenes videos. “Their commitment showed me that transformation is not just physical. It’s about showing up every day, even on the hard days,” says Surya.

Phoenix is directed by celebrated action choreographer Anl Arasu, making his directorial debut, and produced by AK Braveman Pictures. The film is backed by a strong technical team with cinematographer R. Velraj crafting the intense, raw visual language of the film, and composer Sam CS delivering a powerful and emotional score that anchors the narrative.