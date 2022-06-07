Surya Sharma gearing up for the role of a cop in Abhinay Deo’s Brown

Zee Studios next production ‘Brown’, directed by Abhinay Deo, has been in the news lately. Brown, a neo noir crime drama is based on a book and set in the city of Kolkata.

After a near casting coup of bringing together Karisma Kapoor, veteran actress Helen and the versatile Soni Razdan, the makers have roped in popular actor Surya Sharma.

Surya Sharma will be in a never-seen-before avatar as he dons the role of a cop for the very first time.

The actor says, ”I have always wanted to play a cop, and that was one of the many reasons there was no saying no to ‘Brown’. Along with that, the chance to work with Abhinay sir and the likes of Helen ji, and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass up. Filming on ‘Brown’ has been a great learning so far and I am excited to explore different shades of myself through my role as the cop.”

The movie is based on Abheek Barua’s book, ‘City of Death’. One has seen Zee Studios emerge as an absolute winner with some of the best films this year already, including the much-talked about The Kashmir Files, which clocked great numbers at the box-office.