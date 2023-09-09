Susi Ganeshan’s Dil Hai Gray to be premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2023

“Dil Hai Gray”, directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by Ramesh Reddy, has been selected by the National Film Development Corporation of India for Toronto International Film Festival 2023 happening from the 7th to the 17th of September. The movie will be premiered in the festival on the 12th of September.

“Dil Hai Gray” is a movie that reflects on the complicated nature of human minds in the modern social-media era. The cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles. Director Susi Ganeshan along with actress Urvashi Rautela have left to Toronto for the premiere of the movie.

When asked about the exclusive selection by the NFDC, Susi Ganeshan stated “Being recognized by the NFDC is a big endorsement and honor. TIFF is a great platform to begin the promotion for “Dil Hai Gray” which is set to be released by the end of this year.”

The festival’s celebration of Indian cinema will commence with the grand inauguration of the India Pavilion, further underscoring the nation’s rich cinematic heritage and its dynamic presence on the global film stage. As the international film community converges at TIFF, “Dil Hai Gray” promises to be a solid addition to the festival’s lineup.