“Sustainable productivity and work-life balance are key to a healthier society” – Namita Thapar weighs in on the 70-hour work week debate

As the world of entrepreneurship and business continues to evolve, the debate around work-life balance and the 70-hour work week has gained significant traction. Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the esteemed sharks on Shark Tank India 4, has shared her thoughts on the debate, emphasizing the importance of sustainable productivity and work-life balance in today’s fast-paced corporate environment.

Namita said, “I strongly believe that a 70-hour work week is not only unsustainable but also detrimental to an individual’s physical and mental well-being, and it’s our responsibility as corporate leaders to establish reasonable working hours that prioritize employee well-being and long-term productivity. While founders and leaders may be willing to put in 20 hours a day due to significant financial rewards, this is not viable for regular employees who work for fixed salaries without additional upside. The consequences are severe – a 70-hour work week can lead to severe physical and mental health issues, absent parenting, and a lack of work-life balance, ultimately resulting in widespread employee misery and burnout. It’s time for companies to rethink their approach to work culture and prioritize the well-being of their employees”

