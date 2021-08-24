SWA ties up with the prestigious Final Draft

In an effort to up their game and provide an opportunity for writing that’s world-class, the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has partnered with the prestigious Final Draft. Final Draft is the world leading and the most trusted screenwriting software used by most professional and aspiring screenwriters, producers and directors across the world from Hollywood to Indian Film & Television Industry.

Zama Habib, Hon. Gen Sec. said,” One of our objectives in SWA has always been to educate our member writers with the latest of technology in screenwriting. With this partnership SWA aims to bring to our members the exposure to world class screenwriting software. Now, all SWA members will get a chance to avail a flat 30% discount on base price for all Final Draft Products & services including the Final Draft 12 software.”

All that the writers need to do is visit SWA’s official website www.swaindia.org, and fill up a Google form with all the necessary details. Upon submitting this form and successful verification of details, SWA Office will send the writers the Promo Code to avail the discount.