Swara Bhasker completes filming for her next Mrs. Falani

If there’s one actress who is known for her gutsy, experimental craft on-screen, it’s none other than Swara Bhasker. The poster girl of bewildering performances, Swara has recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in a plush ceremony in Delhi.

Swara added, “Mrs. Falani is real special film because it’s first time I got to essay multiple characters in one project. It was real challenge to built 8 distinct female characters that were distinguishable and unique in their own identity but also united in their woman-hood and their experiences. It was first time I was shooting in Chattisgarh which was an eye opener in its beauty and diversity. Collaboration with Manish Kishore Ji & his team was a happy and fulfilling experience and I am proud to be part of this film and play various Mrs. Falanis.”

Manish Kishore, director of the project added, “It is a very compelling story, in fact it’s a collection of stories from various geographies in the country defying the odds by being themselves. These stories shall inspire other women to go after what they love to do. It is rare for a director to direct 8 different stories all in a single film and and am grateful for the opportunity. Special thanks to the entire cast and crew for their unwavering support. Swara’s portrayals are iconically amazing. Can’t wait to bring our film to the audiences.”

Sofia Agarwal, producer of the film, added, “Special thanks to Chattisgarh Government for their support throught the shoot of the film. Manish has done a commendable job and Swara has nailed her characters in the film. We are sure the audiences would love the film.”

Swara’s next, ‘Mrs. Falani’ is based on 8 different stories . In recent times, wherein actors struggle to ace even a single look in the film efficaciously, Swara shall be pulling off 8 different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie. Swara shall be seen in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara has also got her nose pierced for the film! The film has been produced by ‘Three Arrows’ and ‘Sita Films’ and the producers of the film are Mr. Meghshyam Gupta, Mr. Rakesh Dang, Mr. Rakesh Kapoor and Mrs. Sofia Agarwal.