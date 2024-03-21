Swatantrya Veer Savarkar makers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh extend special screening invitations to Indian National Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Producer Anand Pandit and filmmaker Sandeep Singh’s extending invitation to Indian National Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sparked off a debate of clash in party ideologies and principles. The invitations has had rumour mills working over time.

Compared to the Indian National Congress party’s secular and equilibrium stand against the British, Veer Savarkar’s seething anger against the tyrant British rulers stood in complete conflict.

The method adopted by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to combat the British challenged the system and were in complete contrast to the principles of the Indian National Congress party then, who chose to oppose the British within the system. It’s this historical contrast that the film aims to highlight, and thus, they have called Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to witness the historical movement initiated by Veer Savarkar.

Though it has been a matter of pride for Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh to have joined hands for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and feel absolutely honored. They believe that with the sporting support of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar would encourage the other side of the audience to watch the film as well.

Starring Randeep Hooda as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and marking his debut as a director, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been presented by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Studios, Avak Films, and Randeep Hooda Films. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar hits theaters on 22nd March 2024.