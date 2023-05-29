Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Teaser of the film ignites striking debate on social media around the untold truth of the Indian Freedom Struggle

On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, Anand Pandit Films and Randeep Hooda Films launched a captivating teaser of their new film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar ”which has taken the internet by storm.

The teaser has left the audience stunned and sparked interesting discussions on social media. Randeep has the viewers shaken by his immense transformation for the role by delivering impactful and audacious dialogues. The teaser speaks about how one courageous man influenced great personalities like Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose, and many more.

In his directional debut, Hooda has made gallant attempts to put such an influential story on the big screen. The audience reactions have sparked debates and discussions around the teaser as the film delves into the life and journey of Veer Savarkar.

Its compelling visuals left the audience awe-struck, empowering the younger generation as they wonder Who Killed His Story? Here are some of the audience reactions.

One user said that “the onus is on us to show this movie to our younger generation”

Another user said, “Thank You for this film. Country should know the truth about #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar Ji and expose those who played with our History”

A user said, “Blockbuster loading, impressive, early waiting for the film #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar

Kudos to you @RandeepHooda, nation wants to know the struggle of Savarkar”

A user also said, “I’m really thankful to Randeep Hooda.

My Grandparents always told me about his ideology & How he was forgotten by Greedy People in Power. This New Gen is learning about his contribution and will make them happy.”

Another user wrote, “Content that’s keeping Bollywood alive!! Bravo to Randeep for bringing an unsung Indian revolutionwarrior on the silver screen.”

A user shared, “This movie will make new generation know more about veer savarkar ji and they will have to rethink why we did not learn more about him in our history”