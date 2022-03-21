T-Series and Red FM gear up for the third season of Indie Hain Hum with Sachet Parampara

Asia’s largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, Red FM collaborate once again for Indie Hain Hum Season 3. With the previous season gaining massive appreciation and success, T-Series and Red FM gear up for its third season where audiences will witness triple dose of fun, triple music and triple entertainment in this new season of musical chat show that will be hosted by adorable music duo, Sachet-Parampara.

From delighting audiences with their versatile body of work to enthralling everyone with their melodious voice on social media, the power couple now turns a host as well as RJs for Indie Hain Hum Season 3. Kick-starting 26th March 2022, a show that supports independent artist and their work will go on-air on RED FM and social media handles of T-Series.

The upcoming season’s guest list includes singing sensations like Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Payal Dev, Nikita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sukriti & Prakriti, Meet Bros and various others. Whereas, touted to trace journeys of independent artists from different parts of India – the show will also see artists like Kaambhari, Rahi, MC Altaf, Maalavika Manoj, Hriday Gattani, Siddhant Bhosle.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director & Chairman, T-Series says, “Indie Hain Hum Season 2 saw an immense success which translated into collaboration for yet another season! We are enthralled to collaborate with Red FM once again with this brand new season of the show. It’s a great platform that not only supports independent music but also engages audiences through their music, journey and challenges.”

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan,Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Our journey with indie music has been unstoppable. We have tried to build a platform that supports and cheers fresh, experimental, unique voices and sounds from across the country. The growth of hip-hop and indie music in India in the last decade has been a very positive one. Taking this ahead, we are extremely excited to announce ‘Indie Hain Hum Season 3’ in association with T-Series. The show this year will be hosted by the dynamic musical duo, Sachet and Parampara. They not only will be hosting the show but giving it an entertaining spin along with some fresh talent from the indie music space.”