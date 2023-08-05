T-Series launches its new folk music property Mitti

‘Mitti: Folk Vibes of Punjab’ explores and features eight popular tracks that have been lovingly reimagined for contemporary times, bringing together tradition and modernity in an enchanting symphony. Some of the classics like “Din Shagna,” “Chitta Kukkad,” “Madhaniya,” “Baajre Da Sitta,” “Kangi Wanwan,” “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar,” “Bol Mitti Deya Baaweya,” and “Jugni” are beautifully given a new touch by composer Manan Bhardwaj.

Each of these timeless melodies have been passionately sung by the talented students of T-Series Stageworks Academy. India’s promising singer Tulsi Kumar who is a prominent part of the project and T-Series Stageworks Academy plays a huge role in providing these students a platform to shine. Project ‘Mitti’ is initiated and executed by Raj Chanana, GM- Artists and Repertoire of T-Series, who is one of the core members of the T-Series family.

The grand launch took place at the prestigious campus of T-Series Stageworks Academy in Noida, where the glimpse of the tracks were unveiled. The event witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries and honoree guests, who spoke about the significance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, while offering a platform for young talent to shine through projects like ‘Mitti.’

Bhushan Kumar, the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, expressed his thoughts about the project, stating, “At T-Series, we have always believed in promoting our cultural heritage through music. ‘Mitti’ is a significant milestone for us as it not only pays homage to the enchanting folk songs but also provides a launchpad for young and aspiring talent.”

Versatile singer- performer Tulsi Kumar, who is also the Director at T-Series Stageworks Academy said, “Witnessing the passion and dedication of these talented students has been an incredible experience. The beauty of Punjabi folk songs lies in their simplicity and emotional depth, and I am elated to see these young artists breathe new life into these tracks.”

Hitesh Ralhan, Director of T-Series Stageworks Academy, expressed his delight, saying, “We, at T-Series Stageworks Academy, are committed to nurturing and honing the talents of aspiring musicians. ‘Mitti’ exemplifies our dedication to promoting Indian musical traditions and fostering a new generation of artists. We are proud to see our students exhibit immense promise and shine on this esteemed platform.”

Manan Bhardwaj, the music virtuoso behind the reimagining of these classic tracks, spoke passionately about the project, stating, “It was a challenge to strike the right balance between preserving the essence of these beloved folk songs and infusing them with contemporary elements. Working with the students of T-Series Stageworks Academy has been an absolute joy, and I am confident that ‘Mitti’ will resonate with music lovers across generations.”

The launch event also included engaging interactions with the student singers, where they shared their personal experiences and journeys throughout the making of ‘Mitti.’

‘Mitti’ is now set to captivate music enthusiasts with its mesmerizing renditions of folk classics. While the Punjabi folk tracks were released today, Folk Vibes of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat will be launched soon. The tracks from ‘Mitti’ will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Asia’s leading music label, T-Series, announces the launch of its new musical property, ‘Mitti’ that explores and pays tribute to folk music from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and various other parts of India. This unique project kick-starts today with ‘Folk Vibes of Punjab’, an ode to Punjabi folk, with an aim to provide a platform for upcoming and budding talent to showcase their remarkable musical prowess.

