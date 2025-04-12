Taapsee Pannu launches the second series of her successful eyewear collaboration

Actress Taapsee Pannu, a favourite of brands across industries for her authenticity, confidence, and mass appeal, has once again teamed up with Vogue Eyewear to launch the second drop of their co‑curated collection, following the success of the first collaboration last year. Known for her distinctive style and bold fashion choices, Taapsee continues to be a go‑to ambassador for leading labels, and her partnership with Vogue Eyewear further solidifies her influence in the fashion world.

The second collection, designed in collaboration with the actress and brand ambassador, features an exclusive line of eyewear that is thoughtfully curated to complement a variety of looks. Each style in the collection is carefully crafted to empower individuals to express their unique personal style. Staying in line with the latest trends, the collection incorporates the signature colour of the season, making it not just a statement piece but also a must‑have accessory for fashion enthusiasts.

Talking about the second collection, Taapsee added “I’m thrilled to present my second collection with Vogue Eyewear. For this collection, we chose Bordeaux as the signature color – it is rich, versatile, and effortlessly elevates any look. I wanted a shade that speaks to confidence and individuality, and Bordeaux felt like the perfect choice. Every style in this line reflects my personality– bold, self-assured, and unapologetically unique.”

With the immense success of the first drop, the launch of the second collection highlights the continued synergy between Taapsee and Vogue Eyewear. This exclusive range offers trendy shapes and designs that cater to diverse preferences, reaffirming Taapsee’s role as a style icon who resonates with both fashion‑forward individuals and brands alike.