Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr co-star Gulshan Devaiah praiser her, here’s why!

Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films’ first project ‘Blurr’ wrapped up its shoot schedule recently. The much-awaited project was shot in Nainital at real locations like the Mall Road and other tourist attractions. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead opposite Gulshan Devaiah, the film is the most sought-after release by fans and audiences.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Gulshan Devaiah sung praises for his co-star, Taapsee. He shared, “I have had a lot of admiration for Taapsee and her work. I had a hunch that we will have a good chemistry, and after working with her on the project, I think that has reflected on screen. When the film releases I think the audience will also come to a similar conclusion.”

Gulshan Devaiah is essaying the role of Gayatri’s (Taapsee Pannu) husband, Neel. His character is a very nice understanding man but unhappy and unfulfilled on the inside, loves his wife but there’s a visible tension in their marriage.

The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya’s banner ‘Outsiders Films’ starring herself and Gulshan Devaiah. The movie is slated to release in 2022 and is backed by Zee Studios.