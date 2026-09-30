Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari continues its global run, enters fourth week with 19.6 million views

Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Gandhari continues to scale new heights on Netflix, with the film maintaining its presence in the Global Top 10 for Non-English Movies even in its fourth week of release. The film has now taken its viewership to an impressive 19.6 million views, underlining its sustained global appeal.

Earlier, Gandhari had recorded 18.9 million views in its first three weeks, spending three consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for Non-English Movies. The film opened with 5.9 million views in Week 1, followed by a significant jump to 9.6 million views in Week 2 and another 3.4 million views in Week 3. In its latest week, the film continues to feature among the Top 10 across 30 countries, taking its overall viewership to 19.6 million.

The continued momentum comes weeks after Gandhari made a strong impact on the global streaming charts. Its three-week viewership had already surpassed the reported three-week numbers of several major Indian direct-to-OTT Netflix releases, including Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Jaane Jaan, Do Patti and Darlings.

At the centre of the film is Taapsee Pannu as Bani, a mother who sets out on a relentless mission to find her kidnapped daughter. Combining emotionally charged storytelling with intense action, the film presented Taapsee in a physically demanding role and added another action-driven performance to her repertoire. What makes Gandhari’s run particularly notable is its staying power. Rather than being limited to an initial surge, the film has continued to find audiences across international markets, with its presence on the global charts extending into its fourth week.

Adding to the momentum, Taapsee was recently honoured as Woman of the Year award at a recent award show. The recognition comes at a significant time for the actress, as Gandhari continues its strong global run on Netflix. With 19.6 million views and counting, Gandhari continues to strengthen its position among the notable Indian Netflix Originals, with its sustained global run further highlighting the reach of Indian stories and Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller.