Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari trends across 70 countries

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari is making its mark well beyond India, with the film now trending across 70 countries securing the second rank ahead of Jaane Jaan and Darlings, giving the action thriller a strong global footprint. The international traction adds another milestone to a film that has been driven by Taapsee’s performance and her ability to carry an intense, female-led story on her shoulders.

For an actor who has consistently chosen unconventional roles, the response to Gandhari further underlines why Taapsee has built a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most reliable and bankable performers. She has never restricted herself to one particular genre or screen image, moving comfortably between films like Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana and Haseen Dillruba.

With Gandhari, that versatility takes a physically demanding turn. Taapsee plays Bani, a mother who sets out to rescue her kidnapped daughter, with the film combining emotional turmoil with intense hand-to-hand action. What makes the action stand out is that it is rooted in the character’s emotions rather than simply being designed as spectacle.

The hospital fight, where Bani uses a torch while taking on attackers, showcases Taapsee’s physical commitment, while the climactic confrontation with her husband brings pain, anger and desperation into the action. It is this combination of emotional vulnerability and physical intensity that has made her performance one of the film’s talking points.

The fact that Gandhari is now trending across 70 countries also reflects the growing reach of Indian stories and performers on global streaming platforms. For Taapsee, it becomes another example of how taking risks with challenging characters can translate into wider audience connect.

From choosing unconventional scripts to leading a physically intense action drama, Gandhari once again reinforces Taapsee’s ability to experiment without losing the audience connection that has made her one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable leading actors.