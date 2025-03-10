Taaruk Raina shines on Indian Idol, from singing in The Waking of a Nation to owning the stage

Taaruk Raina, the lead actor of Sony LIV’s The Waking of a Nation, was recently on the sets of Indian Idol as part of the show’s promotional tour. Accompanied by National Award-winning and International Emmy-nominated director Ram Madhvani and music director Sameer Uddin, Taaruk took the audience by surprise by singing one of the show’s songs – Chala Chali ka Khela.

For Taaruk, stepping onto the Indian Idol stage was more than just a promotional appearance; it was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. He had long aspired to perform in front of his musical idols, Vishal Dadlani, and Shreya Ghoshal who appreciated him for his soulful voice. Having begun his television journey alongside rapper Badshah they both shared their fondest memories of their time together.

Taaruk said, “I can’t even begin to describe how special this moment is for me. Growing up, I was captivated by Vishal Dadlani’s music, and to now stand before him and perform is surreal. Badshah has always guided me at the right steps as we started our TV career also together, he was the judge and I was the host. And, of course, Shreya Ghoshal’s voice has always been a benchmark of excellence for me. To sing in front of such legends is a dream I never imagined coming true this way.”

The Waking of a Nation has been making waves with its unique storytelling and stellar ensemble cast. Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani under the Ram Madhvani Films banner, the series features Taaruk Raina alongside Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan, among others. Written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani, the show masterfully blends historical intrigue, deep friendships, and the power struggles that shaped a pivotal investigation.