Taha Shah Badussha shares Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming reaction to his Heeramandi performance

Taha Shah Badussha has become a globally recognized name, thanks to his effortless charm, acting prowess, and striking looks in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar.’ His portrayal of “Tajdar” who struggles with love, and duty, in the series has earned him the title of ‘National Crush’ and made him a household name.

In a recent conclave alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha shared Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction after watching “Heeramandi.” When asked, “Who inspires you the most in life?” Taha mentioned his mother and added, “In Bollywood, I’m a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.” The host then asked, “Aap mile ho unse? aapne kaha unke sath kaam karna hai.” (Have you met him? You said you want to work with him.) Taha replied, “I got so lost in his eyes, I couldn’t say anything.” (Main unke aankhon main itna kho gaya, main unko bol hi nahi paaya kuch.) He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan kissed him on the cheeks after seeing his work in Heeramandi.

Taha Shah Badussha is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and has expressed his desire to work with the global star in the near future. On the work front, Taha will next be seen in an untitled film by Ramesh Sippy Productions. The actor has signed a three-film deal with the veteran filmmaker.