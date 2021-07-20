Tahira Kashyap Khurrana sets off to the recce of her upcoming project

Beginning yet another journey, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has begun the recce of her upcoming project. Announcing the same on social media, she presented a few glimpses with her ‘talented and lovable team’.

Author, filmmaker and a social media influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is known for her candid style of storytelling. Having authored best selling books and won hearts with her heartwarming short films, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is currently gearing up for her upcoming project in Chandigarh.

Sharing a few pictures from the recce, Tahira said, “Recce scenes! With the most amazing, talented and loveable team💕 @manwithamovingcamera @tanuj.garg @pareekmanasi @shubhank_rishi @tarashree @tanvi_p9 @siddharth_atha @abheetsethi @lineproducer_mazhar @sonsham.07”.

While the details of the project aren’t yet divulged, one can expect an earnest, interesting and unique story with classic quirks by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana in her innate style.

Recently, the author announced her upcoming book ‘The 7 Sins of Motherhood’ which has piqued everyone’s interest, as well as the filmmaker’s short film ‘Quaranteen Crush’ is set to release soon as a part of an anthology.

Offering insights into her daily life via social media, Tahira often reveal ls updates of her personal routines in her witty, candid and hilarious manner.