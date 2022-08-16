Tahira Kashyap personifies hope in her latest Instagram update

Tahira Kashyap has been an inspiration to women around the world for personifying courage and hope post her battle with cancer. Tahira has owned her struggle and continues to inspire not just cancer survivors but everyone.

Tahira recently posted a video wherein she can be seen working out. Tahira mentioned that doing push ups after 4 years of surgery was a big wonder. She also emphasized upon the fact that one mustn’t lose hope and should never undermine the human potential. Tahira expressed her happiness upon doing 3 sets of pushups.

She further mentioned how eminent this achievement was for her as she consistently worked out, gaining strength, inch by inch. She defied all the odds and rejoiced over this feat. Tahira also highlighted the fact that she respected her body wherein she had to strive even more to meet the mark, wherein her body asked her to rest; citing the example of moving forward, even if it is half a step. She further encouraged people to discard despair and embrace hope.

Tahira’s Instagram feed oozes positivity, hope and a renewed zest to live. The ace director always makes it a point to send out positivity and encourage people to do their best.