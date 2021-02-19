Taking a cue from the acclaimed Bengali film Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, Dia Mirza gets married by a woman priest

Windows Productions’ ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ has set new precedents in the society as actress Dia Mirza recently got married by a woman priest for her Hindu wedding ceremony.

Generating huge chatter by smashing the patriarchy, Dia Mirza got married in a Hindu ceremony performed by a woman priest. Interestingly, Shibhoprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ highlighted the predominant patriarchy of the society with a story that shackles the prevailing norms set by the gender inequality, revolving around the same subject.

‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ bagged the selection at the prestigious Indian Panorama of IFFI, Goa earlier this year.

Starring Kabir Singh fame Soham Majumder along with Ritabhari Chakraborty in the leading roles, ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ banks upon the women’s rights in the society, whilst breaking taboos and talks the old fashioned rites and rituals that question the gender imbalance in a society.