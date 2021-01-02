Talking about her start to the year, a source close to Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her tight schedule

New year is here with lots of new hopes and surprises but for our Bollywood’s Ms. Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez, it has brought with it more work and shoots. Not only is the actress not complaining but is all the more happy to be shooting non-stop as her very first month of 2021 looks jam packed.

With the start of the year, the talented actress starts the shoot for Cirkus followed by Bhoot Police, two of her many films lined up currently. A source close to Jacqueline revealed her busy schedule for this January saying, “With the start of the year Jacqueline directly jumps into shoot for Cirkus till around the mid of January and then she will immediately go on to the sets of Bhoot Police, so she really doesn’t even have a day of break in the entire month.”

Ever since the lockdown had lifted slightly, the hard working actress had been constantly working without any breaks so much so that she celebrated the big occasions from Diwali to Christmas, everything on sets shooting and now the new year seems to bring in more of such schedules for the hardworking star.

Jacqueline has 4 big-ticket films in her kitty to shoot for keeping her busy as a bee since the lockdown relaxed even a little. For some of these she will be reuniting with her old co-stars like Saif Ali Khan for Bhoot Police, Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey and Salman Khan for Kick 2, while we will also get to see her in a new pairing opposite Ranveer Singh for Cirkus.