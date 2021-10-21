Tamannaah Bhatia listed as one of the Most Influential Social Media Stars of South Cinema

The lines between regional cinema and mainstream films are blurring day by day. With the influx of more regional content PAN-India, the South Indian actors boast a massive fan following across the nation. Calculating their Instagram Influence using various metrics, Forbes India has released the Top 30 Most Influential South Actors on Social Media.

Touted as the rare combination of a superstar and a fine artist, Tamannaah has bagged the 10th spot in the list. With more than nine million followers on Instagram, the superstar is easily the most influential celebrity on the internet.

While talking about the same, Tamannaah said, “Social Media has become an integral part of all our lives, and it is a great platform to have an interaction with all my fans who have supported me in my journey. It is a special feeling to be listed as the Most Influential Social Media Star because it is a space that I share with my fans and followers.”

The top ten list also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, Samantha, Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, and Suriya.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has given four back-to-back massive blockbusters in 2021, including 11th Hour, November Story, Seetimaarr, and Maestro. The actress also has an exciting line-up ahead. While she has F3 and Gurthunda Seethakalam down South, the star is gearing up for Plan A Plan B and Dost Yaar in Bollywood.